Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Adel Mechaal’s hard training before leaving for Tokyo

The Spanish athlete Adel Mechaal has not yet traveled with the rest of the Olympic expedition to Tokyo because he is finishing his preparation for the 1,500m test of the Olympic Games. The athlete is giving everything to get to the Japanese capital in the best possible way.

His effort can be seen by a video posted on the social networks of the Higher Sports Council where Mechaal performs a hard training to arrive in optimal conditions to Tokyo where he can surprise the Spanish delegation in the form of an Olympic diploma or something else. .