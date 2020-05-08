TOKYO, Japan – The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said on Wednesday that the possibility of postponing a decision on a possible postponement of the Olympic Games by several months “is not necessarily the collective vision of the International Olympic Committee” (IOC) and insisted that will take place on the scheduled dates.

The statement follows the comments made by Canadian Dick Pound, dean of the IOC, who in an interview with the US agency AP stated that if the coronavirus outbreak becomes very dangerous for the Olympic games, the organizers may choose to cancel them, in instead of putting them off.

Pound also pointed out that, in any case, there is a period that opens between two and three months to decide the future of Tokyo 2020, although he insisted that everything indicates that the Olympic games will be held on the planned dates and “everything will continue as forever”.

Commenting on these statements, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee quoted Pound because “it explains very well that the IOC continues to work to successfully start the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in late July.”

“The IOC has just reiterated that preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are continuing as planned,” he added. He also mentioned the measures taken to fight infectious diseases and achieve safe games, and “will review any countermeasures that may be necessary” with all relevant parties.

“The rest is speculation,” added the organizing committee. “Tokyo 2020 was informed that ‘the three-month window’ (mentioned by Pound) is not necessarily the IOC’s collective vision,” he adds.

According to the Olympic Committee, the beds withstand a weight of up to 440 pounds, more than any Olympic athlete weighs.

In this regard, the Japanese government spokesman minister, Yoshihide Suga, also consulted on Pound’s statements, said that Tokyo 2020 has received information that “it is not the official opinion of the IOC.”

And, for his part, the Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, insisted that the sayings of the Canadian director “are not an official position of the IOC” and assured that the organizing committee continues with the preparations to hold the competitions sports on scheduled dates.

Japan has registered 164 cases of contagion of the coronavirus that arose in the Chinese city of Wuhan so far, in addition to about 700 people who were infected aboard a cruise ship that moored in the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Five people infected or suspected of contagion have died.

.