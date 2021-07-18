Olympic Games | The Kings of Spain welcome the athletes who will go to Tokyo

There is barely a week left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics take place. Once the athletes were received by Pedro Sánchez in La Moncloa, later they were Their Majesties the Kings of Spain those who received them at the Palacio de El Pardo.

“For us, having a moment to greet you, say goodbye and encourage you is something very important and we are very excited,” said Felipe VI during his speech. In addition, he did not hesitate to push athletes to achieve great goals in Tokyo.

“You are 321 and behind all of you there is a huge trajectory and many circumstances that at the moment of competing will surely cross your mind. That is a push and takes you to your limits,” he concluded.

