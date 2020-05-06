Thomas Bach, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Alejandro Blanco … The popes of Olympism coincide in the outcome of the last chapter, in a happy ending for Tokyo, which would light a flame of hope in 2021, the fire that would light up the most celebrated Games in history, the closure of this nightmare that we live under the name of coronavirus, COVID-19 or pandemic. Once taken the difficult and inevitable decision to postpone, all augur a magic pin, but without losing the sense of reality. Voices have emerged recently, including from within the organization, warning of the possibility of a definitive cancellation if by then there is no satisfactory treatment. I do not think that there is anyone who does not contemplate that disastrous option, after the traumatic experience we are going through. However, now it is not time to get involved in that negativity, but to work on “the day to day” to avoid it. This was stated by Blanco himself on Tuesday in the latest installment of Conectad @ s, together with Ruth Beitia and Juan Miguel Gómez (Fundación Trinidad Alfonso).

“Uncertainty is exhausting and it takes a lot of attention to the head”, he warned Ruth Beitia, in permanent contact with athletes. Before a re-emergence of this anxiety arises, we must squeeze the present, restarted in Spain with a shy return to training. This “day to day” includes getting back into shape, resuming competition, rescuing the organizer, hugging the sponsor, refloating the Olympic teams … The Opening Ceremony, July 23, 2021, is the last step. The flame. But the virus threat would have to be resolved much sooner to be able to go all the way back. Otherwise, it would no longer be just a problem for Olympic Games, but “the world would be destroyed”, in Blanco’s words. Reconstruction must begin now. Today. Yesterday.