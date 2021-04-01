Olympic Games: The Cracks that will miss Tokyo 2020 to play another international tournament

The Tokyo Olympic Games are just around the corner and more than one team will bring reinforcements from the elite to seek the gold medal, however, the clubs are not obliged to lend them because the Olympic tournament is not a priority for FIFA, for what many will miss.

The most famous name without a doubt, Kylian Mbappé, the star of PSG is lined up to play with the France National Team in Euro 2020 so it is difficult to risk missing the UEFA tournament after being crowned in Russia 2018.

In the case of the Mexican National Team, Edson Álvarez and Diego Lainez are two players who could miss the Olympic Games, since Betis and Ajax respectively can refuse to lend them and only give priority to the Gold Cup.

Kylian Mbappé will not be at the # Tokio2020 Olympic Games According to French media, the striker has already informed his Federation that he will not participate in the summer fair, because in those days he will have to resolve his contractual situation with the #PSG

Another one is the youth, Frenkie de Jong, starter at FC Barcelona, ​​because for the same reason that Mbappe would have his sights set on the Euro, he being the leader of the Netherlands. Vinicus Jr. The youth of Real Madrid, could go if Brazil does not take him to the Copa América and the meringues give way.

Portugal has the best generation in its history and one of the young prospects for Tokyo 2020 is Joao Félix, who is not a starter with Fernando Santos, but is contemplated to seek the double championship in the Euro.

To complete the list of cracks in the world, Lautaro Martínez, Kai Havertz and Marcus Rashford, are necessary for their selections, one in America’s Cup and the other two for the Euro.

