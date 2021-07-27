Olympic Games, Tennis | or what remains: The path of Badosa and Muguruza towards the medals

Garbiñe Muguruza Y Paula Badosa have become two of the great protagonists of the individual table in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Caracas-born has not yielded a single set so far in the championship, while the New York-born player only missed the first set on her debut.

[HORARIOS Y CALENDARIO DE LOS JUEGOS OLÍMPICOS TOKIO 2020]

Badosa, a growth without a roof

Tokyo 2020 Women

Tennis | Alison van Uytvanck-Garbiñe Muguruza: A sweeping quarters (4-6, 1-6)

2 HOURS AGO

Its evolution in the last two years allows us to think that it will bring even greater joy to Spanish tennis than it has given so far. In this 2021, he has consolidated a maturity in his game that has allowed him climb from 70th to 29th place in the WTA ranking. Her quarter-finals at Roland-Garros and her fourth round at Wimbledon have allowed her name to ring true on the women’s circuit.

After overcoming a first setback in his debut against the French Mladenovic with a donut to close the match, he surprised one of the favorites, Iga Swiatek, and fulfilled the forecasts against Argentina Podoroska. On the horizon towards the semifinals is now the Czech Marketa Vondrousova. The only precedent dates from a month and a half ago, when Badosa beat Vondrousova in three sets (6-4, 3-6 and 6-2) at Roland-Garros. On the same side of the table, and facing a hypothetical semi-final, Badosa would face the Italian well Camila giorgi, well to the russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, numbers 61 and 6 of the WTA ranking respectively and against which Badosa still has not faced in his career.

Tennis | Paula Badosa-Nadia Podoroska: Gale to reach the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-3)

Badosa He would keep a bullet in his Olympic chamber, since this Wednesday he begins his career in the mixed doubles box with Pablo Carreño. His first rivals, the Poles Iga Swiatek and Lukasz Kubot. His third way, the women’s doubles, was ruled out after the defeat with Sara Sorribes against the Czech couple formed by Krejcikova and Siniakova.[MEDALLERO DE LOS JUEGOS OLÍMPICOS DE TOKIO 2020]

Muguruza, occasion to vindicate

It was not being a very positive year for Garbiñe Muguruza till the date. After a promising start to 2021, with a title in Dubai and fourth round at the Australian Open, things began to go wrong and she lost against all odds in her Roland-Garros debut against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, reaching just the third round at Wimbledon. For her, these Olympic Games are an ideal opportunity to claim and remove the thorn from the Rio 2016 event where he fell to the Puerto Rican Monica Puig that would end up winning the gold.

Tennis | Alison van Uytvanck-Garbiñe Muguruza: A sweeping quarters (4-6, 1-6)

To date, Muguruza has been intractable, with overwhelming triumphs against Kudermetova, Wang and Van Uytvanck. Muguruza’s path passes through the individual, every time she fell defeated along with Carla Suárez against the Swiss couple made up of Bencic and Golubic.

His next rival will be the Kazakh Yelena Rybakina, a rival he has only faced once, last June 17, and which he won in two sets (6-4 and 6-3) in on the grass of Berlin. To overcome this rival, the semifinal would face the winner of the duel between the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the switzerland Belinda Bencic. In front of Pavlyuchenkova, the face to face is clearly favorable to a Muguruza who has won six of his seven clashes, the last last May. Fate is capricious and makes the two precedents against Bencic have been precisely in the Tokyo tournament, with a victory for the Swiss (2015) and another for the Spanish (2018).

Tennis | Muguruza, very cautious: “You don’t have to think about medals”

Tokyo 2020 Women

Tennis | Paula Badosa-Nadia Podoroska: Gale to reach the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-3)

3 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020 Women

🇪🇸🎾 Gale Badosa! Defeat Argentine Podoroska and get into the quarterfinals

4 HOURS AGO