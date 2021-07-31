Olympic Games, Tennis | Carreño interview, in Eurosport: “This tastes great to me, I have never had this feeling” – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games, Tennis | Carreño interview, in Eurosport: “This tastes great to me, I have never had this feeling”

The Spanish Pablo Carreño has analyzed for the Eurosport microphone the victory against Novak Djokovic that has allowed him to get the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Carreño explained that “this tastes of glory” and that “he had never felt anything like this “. The Asturian thanked all those who have supported him during this time and celebrated this great success in his first participation.

00:02:48, 2 hours ago