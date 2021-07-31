Olympic Games, Tennis | Bencic-Vondroušová: The Swiss crowned with the gold medal (7-5, 2-6 and 6-3) – Tennis video

Tennis

Olympic Games, Tennis | Bencic-Vondroušová: The Swiss is crowned with the gold medal (7-5, 2-6 and 6-3)

Belinda Bencic defeated Czech Markéta Vondroušová (7-5, 2-6 and 6-3) in the final to win the gold medal at these Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. The Swiss needed almost two and a half hours to beat one combative Vondroušová who noticed a physical slump in the third set. Bencic can still get another gold if she wins the women’s doubles final alongside her compatriot Golubic.

00:01:38, 11 minutes ago