Olympic Games, Tennis | Bencic-Rybakina: The Swiss will fight for gold after a fierce battle (7-6 (2), 4-6 and 6-3) – Tennis video

Olympic Games, Tennis | Bencic-Rybakina: The Swiss will fight for gold after a fierce battle (7-6 (2), 4-6 and 6-3)

The Swiss player Belinda Bencic became the first finalist of the Tokyo 2020 women’s team after defeating the Kazakh Elena Rybakina in a fast-paced match lasting almost three hours (7-6 (2), 4-6 and 6-3) . After winning the tie break of the first round, Bencic could not finish and Rybakina led the match to the final set, where the greatest freshness of the Helvetica prevailed.

00:03:07, 18 minutes ago