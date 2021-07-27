Olympic Games | Surf | Did you know? Surfing at the Paris 24 Games will be in Tahiti

The International Olympic Committee (COI) has confirmed to surfing in the program of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. The location chosen for the celebration of this discipline is Thaiti, as reported by the International Surfing Association in a press release.

The venue for the test will be Teahupo’o, which has the athletes very happy, since this island of French Polynesia is famous for its waves and in particular the extreme violence with which it shakes the wave that enters from the left.

Now on the Japanese coast, celebrating the surfing day of the 2020 Olympic Games, a typhoon is lurking that surfers do not think bad, since seeing can help the wave to have a good swell.

