Olympic Games | Streets, stadiums and beaches: This is how the venues of the Olympic Games are

The Games will also include, for the first time, “urban” sports such as ‘skateboarding’ and 3×3 basketball that will take place in facilities inspired by their street origins, although, as will happen with almost all sports, they will not be able to count on spectators due to the restrictions due to the pandemic.

FROM BRAND NEW STADIUMS TO HISTORICAL COLOSSEUMS

The central stage of the Games will be the new Tokyo Olympic Stadium, designed by the prestigious Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and whose structure covered with wooden slats evokes the sobriety and sustainability of traditional Japanese architecture.

The Tokyo Coliseum, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies and athletics and soccer competitions, has 68,000 seats that will be empty by decision of the hosts, except for the limited presence of VIP guests and members of committees and federations.

Among the newly built stadiums, the Ariake Gymnastics Center and the Ariake Arena (volleyball), with a characteristic Japanese profile, and the Ariake Tennis Park or the imposing Tokyo Aquatic Center (swimming, jumping and artistic swimming) stand out. .

This recently developed area on artificial islands in Tokyo Bay is also home to urban sports parks where skateboarding, rock climbing, 3×3 basketball and BMX cycling will take place.

Along with the new Olympic State, there are facilities from the “heritage zone” of the Games that Tokyo hosted in 1964 and which will also host this new appointment in a tribute to the past: the Metropolitan Gymnasium (table tennis), the National Stadium from Yoyogi (handball) and Nippon Budokan (judo and karate), historic venue for martial arts tournaments and concerts.

BEACHES AND MOUNTAINS

On Tsurigasaki Beach, some 80 kilometers away from the bustle of Tokyo, the first Olympic surfing competition will be held, which will put the spotlight of world sport on a place hitherto known only to lovers of this sport in Japan.

The Odaiba Marine Park, another beach although artificial and whose waters polluted by its proximity to the metropolis have generated concern among international federations, will be the scene of long-distance swimming and triathlon events.

All the canoeing competitions will take place in an area of ​​Tokyo Bay further from the city, while the sailing competitions will take place in the port of Enoshima, a picturesque island southwest of the capital, taking advantage of facilities built for the Games of 1964.

Shizuoka prefecture, to the southwest of Tokyo and where Mount Fuji is located, will host track, mountain and road cycling, in places from which the unmistakable silhouette of the volcano can be contemplated -as long as the weather permits- and the lakes and forests that surround it.

OUT OF TOKYO

One of the most significant venues outside the capital will be the city of Sapporo (north), where the marathon and the march will be held by decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the aim of avoiding the excessive heat and humidity that usually register in summer in Tokyo.

These races will take place around the Odori Park, a green area with an elongated shape and some 7.8 hectares in the center of the city, through whose streets the route of some competitions will also pass that will also see the presence of spectators restricted.

In Saitama, northwest of Tokyo, basketball and golf tournaments will take place at the Super Arena stadium and at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, while the Yokohama Baseball Stadium, south of the capital, will host matches of the new sport. Olympic.

The Yokohama International Stadium, the largest in Japan with more than 72,000 spectators and which has hosted matches of the 2002 World Cup and several editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, will also be the Olympic venue for the same sport.

The games of the Olympic soccer teams will also be spread over other stadiums in Saitama, Ibaraki (center), Miyagi (northwest) and Sapporo, while Fukushima prefecture, affected by the tsunami and nuclear accident in 2011, will also host matches of baseball and softball

