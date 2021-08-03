Olympic Games soccer: semifinals, data, time, statistics Mexico vs Brazil and Japan vs Spain | Olympic Games

This Tuesday, August 3, the men’s soccer semifinals will be played at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The keys that will put fans up early, in Colombia and South America, are very interesting.

Mexico vs. Brazil is played at 3 in the morning in Colombia. While Japan vs. Spain starts at 6:00 am

The fight for the gold medal is good. Japan wants to surprise by taking advantage of the fact that it is local; Brazil defends the title of Rio 2016; Spain dreams of consolidating a new generation of winning soccer players, just like the Mexican national team.

Here are 5 facts about the football semifinals at the Olympics, which you may not have known.

* Brazil could match Hungary if he qualifies for the third consecutive time to the final. So far it has silver in 2012 and gold in 2016; the Hungarians played three finals in a row like this: gold in 1964 and 1968, and a silver in 1972. The team with the most consecutive finals in the Olympics is Yugoslavia: 3 silver (1948, 1952 and 1956) and 1 gold (1960).

* Attention Spain and Brazil: three golds in Olympics played in an Asian country: two European (Hungary in Tokyo-1964 and the Soviet Union in Seoul-1988 -silver for Brazil-) and a South American (Argentina in Beijing-2004).

* Mexico already made Brazil cry at the Olympics: It was in London-2012 in the final, he snatched the gold medal.

* Japan has a historic opportunity: never has an Asian team played a final. Only two bronzes in men’s soccer.

* Europe has not won the gold medal since 1992. It was Spain, at the Barcelona Fair. In the last 29 years, there is only one silver record for Spain (2000) and another for Germany (2016).