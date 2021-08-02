Olympic Games, Soccer | Busquets’ call to wish the Catalans luck against Japan

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: CALENDAR AND SCHEDULES TODAY, AUGUST 2, 2021 – SPAIN MEDAL OPTIONS

The culés players maintained a relaxed chat where they reviewed all type of subjects. Regarding the match that concerns his teammates against Japan, Busquets compared it to the exhibition match prior to the Games, in which they tied one: “I saw the friendly against Japan and you were better. They were quite in their field and you had them controlled, but in a semifinal anything can happen”, alerted the ‘5’ azulgrana.

Mingueza commented on his feelings about Tuesday’s key event: “There is a very good team, a very good atmosphere and we are motivated and eager”. With Luis de la Fuente’s team more than prepared, Busquets sent them all his strength, hoping that the internationals’ stay would be extended to obtain the gold medal: “Good luck to you. I hope you stay the next few days and come with the best possible medal and enjoy it”he commented.

Apart from the important meeting, Mingueza revealed a meeting he had with the French basketball international Rudy gobert: “I’ve eaten with him and then I’ve come across him again. What a bug! He looks fine and skinny but you get closer and he has a huge arm”. The Blaugrana squad also referred to the particularity of the beds, a topic much commented on in this championship: “The beds are made of cardboard instead of a piece of furniture”, he qualified. Your partner Pedri He also commented to Busquets about it between laughs “You don’t fit in bed”.

The young canary revealed, among other curiosities, that Eric García coincided with Luka Doncic and that a photo was taken with the Slovenian. Now, the photo that matters is that of the Spanish team full of joy at their qualification for the gold medal. The one they want to get, the one Busquets wants and the one we all want.

