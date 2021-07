Mountain bike

Olympic Games, Mountain Bike | Van der Poel’s double pain: abandonment due to the fall and goodbye to gold

Mathieu van der Poel was forced to abandon the Mountain Bike event, after suffering a fall in the first kilometers of the event. The Dutchman, who was the great favorite for the final victory, continued in the race even climbing positions until his body said enough and he got off the bike with clear symptoms of pain.

