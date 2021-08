Weightlifting

Olympic Games | Lydia Valentín, in ‘Big in Japan’: “This helps me learn”

Lydia Valentín was in ‘Big in Japan’ after failing to go to the weightlifting final. The Spanish lifter showed her best face and smile despite the result. She is sure that this experience will serve to learn and as a life lesson. The change in the classification criteria has hurt him and he has had to compete in another category.

