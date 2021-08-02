Olympic Games | Luis de la Fuente, in ‘Big in Japan’: “Let no one think that Japan is easy” – Soccer video

Soccer

Olympic Games | Luis de la Fuente, in ‘Big in Japan’: “Let no one think that Japan is easy”

Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Olympic soccer team, was in ‘Big in Japan’ in the preview of the semifinals against Japan. He fully trusts his team and has no doubt that they will perform at their best. He stressed the unity of the group and that they are all together and with the same objective. He does not trust Japan and warns that it will not be “easy” and that it has grown a lot “physically and tactically.”

