OLYMPIC GAMES | José Quiles falls to Kurt Walker in the first round

Jose Quiles He fell in first round on the -57 kilogram category in front of the irish Kurt walker, current European champion, for unanimous decision, although the fight was decided in a last round in which the Spanish even caused a cut in the upper part of the right eyebrow of his rival, but it was not enough to win.

Four 29-28 Y a 30-27 it was the scores of the judges in a contest that started soft, with three minutes of scoring, in which Walker led the way with one of his great virtues, the speed in the straight blows and the handling of the long distance; what made him take the 10 starting points.

But in the second bedroom both boxers were looser, and Quiles improved. He managed to connect to the body of his rival with a good curved hand, which they hurt the Irishman, to the spleen; and he noticed it, so he tried to move around the ring to avoid the exchange with the Spanish.

Everything It depended on the last round Y Quiles made merits to take the victory. He connected several times with the curved bangs, and in one of them, with the left, he made a cut your rival above the eyebrow that kept him bleeding and that he immediately noticed touching the area with his glove, but the fight did not stop despite that.

The last minute it was for walker, with the Spanish boxer accusing inactivity in the last year after suffering two injuries, the last one to the right wrist. This could cost him the fight, since in a bout so tight the last impression counts a lot. And they knew it well in the Spanish corner, since they yelled at him to put out his hands. All the judges gave him loser and Quiles ends his adventure in Tokyo with defeat in the first round, but with a good image against the European champion of -57kg.