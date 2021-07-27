Olympic Games: How many medals did Mexico get in Rio 2016 and how did it get on the medal table?

After all the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican delegation is ready to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In the last edition, our country managed to get five medals, although none of them gold, thus cutting a streak of two consecutive editions getting at least one gold medal. This was the performance of our athletes in Rio de Janeiro.

María del Rosario Espinoza (Silver) – Taekwondo

The highest Mexican winner of Olympic medals once again put up on behalf of our country with a silver medal in Taekwondo in the women’s category. After having overcome three rivals, he settled in the final, which ended up losing to a rival from China, being his last participation in the Olympic Games for our country.

María Guadalupe González (Silver) – Athletics

‘Lupita’ González surprised the whole world on August 19, 2016 when she finished second in the 20-kilometer march in her women’s category. After having been fighting for the lead during practically the entire competition, it ended up being passed just a few moments before reaching the finish line. This was the first medal that Mexico won in Rio 2016.

Germán Sánchez (Silver) – Diving

One of the disciplines in which Mexico usually has hopes of a medal are diving and Germán Sánchez managed to meet those expectations for the national fans. The native of Jalisco managed to get second place in the platform’s competition 10 meters.

Misael Rodríguez (Bronze) – Boxing

After falling into the semifinal of the middleweight category, Misael managed to win the bronze medal and rescue a medal for our country in this sport. After falling in the semifinal, he managed to win his last fight, thus ending up on the podium.

Ismael Hernández (Bronze) – Modern Pentathlon

Another of the great surprises in the history of Mexican Olympism. Ismael Hernández managed to stand out with a score of 1,468 in a discipline that is not so common at the national level. In this way, the national delegation finished harvesting all its medals in Rio 2016.