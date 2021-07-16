Olympic Games | Heading to Tokyo with a stop in Las Vegas

The Selection men’s basketball flew this Thursday to Las Vegas, where Sunday will be measured with USA, a duel that transports us to the finals of Beijing 2008 Y London 2012, with some protagonists still on stage. It will be the last test before landing in Tokyo. A stop along the way. The team has traveled without Carlos Alocen, for a problem with the COVID protocolAlthough he really had a slim chance of making the final group. Yes it has Juancho Hernangómez, which hastens a minimal option to get back on the Olympic car if Minnesota give the go-ahead. Has been the blur of the preparation of Spain, which has shone in the two clashes before France, with a Ricky Rubio which is still in leader mode, as in the successful 2019 World Cup.

The problems for USA they are older. To begin with, he lost his first two games to Nigeria Y Australia, which provoked a barrage of criticism, which was partly stifled with his subsequent victory Argentina. The coronavirus has also hit the bloc, with Bradley Beal already discarded for Tokyo, with Jerami grant in quarantine, and with the concern that the cases are still growing. As a finale, Gregg popovich can not count on the three selected who dispute the NBA Finals: Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The title will not be resolved before Tuesday 20, although it could also be Thursday 22, at the gates of the Opening of the Games. All these ingredients, put in the same pot, cook a team that is far less intimidating than other predecessors with the label of the Dream team. That opens the Olympic pool. Although you should never trust the Basket USA. At its worst Games, on Athens 2004, got down to the undefeated Spain with a Stephon marbury stellar. That gold, which could have been Spanish, hangs on the neck of Argentina.