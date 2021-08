Handball

Olympic Games, Handball | Carlos Viver, coach: “You have to know how to assess how hard we are

The national women’s handball coach, Carlos Viver, appeared before the Eurosport microphone to analyze the defeat of his team in the last match of the group stage against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team. VIver wanted to break a spear for its players for the great work done during this tournament that has led them to compete with the great world powers.

00:02:43, 15 minutes ago