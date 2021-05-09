Olympic Games: Gignac would play against the Mexican National Team; it will be France’s reinforcement

The striker of the UANL Tigres, André Pierre Gignac is in the pre-list of the French National Team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so if he reaches the fair, he would face the Mexican National Team.

The last time Gignac was in front of El Tri was in the World Cup South Africa 2010, where the Mexican National Team under the tutelage of Javier Aguirre beat the Gauls, with goals from Cuauthémoc Blanco and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

According to information from L’Equipe, Sylvain Ripoll, coach of the Gauls, expanded the previous list for the Olympic Games and that was where he included Gignac, who is the top scorer for Tigres in history and played Euro 2016 with France, where he was runner-up.

Gignac is one of the most recognized footballers in France. Before arriving in Mexico, he was the Ligue 1 scoring runner-up behind Ibrahimovic. His passage in Mexico has been outstanding, although he was not enough to go to the World Cup in Russia.

