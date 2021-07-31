Olympic Games, Basketball | What’s coming: Doncic-Ricky and Spain’s path to medals

The Spanish selection commanded by Sergio Scariolo, could not have a better start in these Tokyo Olympics. The victories against Japan and Argentina make that on the last day they play against Slovenia, who will be the leader of the Group C. The match against the Slovenians will be an exciting match in which we will be able to enjoy one of the most attractive matches on the basketball scene

RIKCY-DONCIC: THE BEST FOUNDATIONS IN TOKYO

This meeting will bring together those who so far are being the best players in the tournament: Luka Doncic and Ricky Rubio. The base of the Dallas mavericks I note 48 points front Argentina and 26 against Japan, throwing his team on his back and reaching record figures. For its part, Ricky it is not being less. Versus Japan sumo 20 points and 9 assists and against Argentina he was the baton of the national team with 26 points and 4 assists.

Yes the Spanish selection wants to get something positive on Sunday, will have to endure the onslaught of Donic. “What strikes me the most is not so much his numbers, but the feeling that they seem unbeatable with him. Luka has not lost a game with his team. He is a winner who draws a good team, it will be an interesting duel“, says Sergio Scariolo.

The base of the Wolves, far from getting medals, says that the national team “Ricky has no dependency” So what “In basketball there are many details that are not taken into account in the statistics and without them we would not win. A national team is not a player and we need everyone’s contribution to achieve something great.”

THE ROAD FROM SPAIN TO THE MEDALLER

If Spain wants to have a placid draw in the quarterfinals, it needs to beat Slovenia to avoid the ‘coconuts’ like France, the United States or Australia. In the case of winning against Donic’s team, he could have more inferior rivals such as Italy, Germany or Nigeria.

Pau Gasol Spain-Argentina

Many options of ‘The family’ to get to the medals they pass by being first of the Group C and avoid tough opponents until the final rounds. After the silvers of Beijing 2008, London 2012 and the bronze in Rio 2016, those of Scariolo They will seek to hang the fourth consecutive metal in a year in which the equality between the selections is maximum.

