Olympic Games, Basketball | This was Luka Doncic’s new recital to lead Slovenia’s victory against Japan – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games, Basketball | This was Luka Doncic’s new recital to lead Slovenia’s victory against Japan

In just 25 minutes on the court, Luka Doncic scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and delivered seven assists in Slovenia’s resounding victory over Japan (116-81). The Dallas Mavericks guard, after his formidable performance in his debut against Argentina, has established himself as one of the great sensations of these Olympic Games. His next rival will be Spain next Sunday.

00:01:19, 10 minutes ago