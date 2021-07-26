Olympic Games, Basketball | Did you know? Doncic stroked an Olympic record in his debut against Argentina

Luka Doncic is synonymous with history. He does not stop writing his name wherever he goes. He made his debut in the Olympic Games with his participation in Tokyo 2020 and he already seemed like a veteran in this type of event.

He led Slovenia in a huge way to get rid of Argentina (100-118) in the first game there was of the Spanish group. His final statistics speak for themselves, but you have to put them in context to know how much historical dimension he has: 48 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. To this, and it is what makes his participation a record, are the 31 points he has scored at half-time.

This score is the highest ever recorded for a player in an Olympic match. No one had scored that much in the first half of a match. And the Slovenian had to arrive to overcome it. In addition to being the biggest beating that Argentina receives at halftime with a -20.

At this halftime record, he has been on the verge of breaking one of dota since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. 55 points was scored by Brazilian Oscar Schmidt against Spain. It was on September 24, 1988 and despite everything the selection took the victory. Oscar played 40 minutes and had a statistical record of 17 of 28 shots from the field with a shooting percentage of 60.7% with 15 of 16 in free throws. Well, Luka has been left with 48, seven of the absolute record that the Brazilian giant still owns.

Important victory

After the game, the former madridista had a few words with the presence to review his performance and how important it is to start the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in this way.

I’m not worried about records, we wanted a win and that’s what we came for. It doesn’t matter, I think we had already won the match, it doesn’t matter

