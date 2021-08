Athletics

Olympic Games, Athletics | Adrián Ben: “I have pushed with everything I had inside”

The Galician Adrián Ben appeared before the Eurosport microphone to analyze the semifinal race in which he achieved the pass to the grand final. Ben, who will be the first Spaniard to contest the Olympic medals in this category, explained that he wanted to stay true to his strategy to achieve a time that has ended up granting him the passport to the grand final.

00:02:33, 7 minutes ago