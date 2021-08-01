Olympic Games, Artistic gymnastics | Zapata fuels the controversy: “I am the best, everyone has seen it”

The Spanish Ray Zapata was the great protagonist of the day for the Spanish team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the silver medal for artistic gymnastics in the floor modality. However, this metal has not been without controversy since both Zapata and Israel’s Argem Dolgopyat, gold medal, finished with the same score.

Both deserved from the judges a rating of 14,933, but following the tiebreaker rules governing gymnastics, Dolgopyat was over the top thanks to the greater degree of difficulty of your exercise, 6,600 by 6,500 of the Spanish. The medals were a game of addition and subtraction: the two gymnasts scored 8,433 in execution, but the Israeli took a tenth off for taking a foot off the mat. The end result was identical for both of them.

Artistic gymnastics | Silver for Ray Zapata! First metal in gymnastics since 2008

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Artistic gymnastics | Ray Zapata: “I’m super happy, I can’t ask for more”

8 MINUTES AGO

I am the best period. Everyone has seen it. I am the best and the color of the medal does not matter. I know it and I have it very clear (Ray Zapata)

In this sense, Ray Zapata assured not understanding the criteria used to break the tie with the Israeli Artem Dolgopyat, who won the gold medal, thanks to the greater starting difficulty that his exercise had.

“I freaked out a lot, I had no idea that such a rule existed. If I have less difficulty and we have the same final grade, that means that I have done better, that I have performed the exercise better, therefore I would have to go first. It’s what I’ve always seen in the history of gymnastics and I don’t know why it hasn’t been like that, “explained Zapata.

Zapata added that “I am the best, period. Everyone has seen it. I am the best and the color of the medal does not matter. I know it and I have it very clear, “said the Spanish gymnast.

Artistic Gymnastics | Excited! Ray Zapata’s tears after receiving his medal

However, the Canarian gymnast did not want to get into more controversy and assured that he prefers to focus on enjoying the medal won in the Japanese capital. “We have complained, we have looked at the regulations. If I became the one who left the track I would not have achieved even the bronze, but we are going to leave it there, we are going to enjoy this and that’s it,” said Zapata.

A silver medal that Ray Zapata wanted to share as well as with his family, coaches and with all those who have supported him, with those who “did not trust” him to be able to get on the Olympic podium. “I thank everyone for putting up with me, for supporting me and for pushing me to get here and those who did not trust, thank you too, because whether they want to or not, I have not succeeded,” concluded an exultant Zapata.

Artistic gymnastics: Olympia, the other protagonist of Ray Zapata’s silver

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Artistic gymnastics: Olympia, the other protagonist of Ray Zapata’s silver

2 HOURS AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Artistic Gymnastics | Excited! Ray Zapata’s tears after receiving his medal

2 HOURS AGO