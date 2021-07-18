Olympic Games | A man arrested in Tokyo for an alleged rape at the Olympic Stadium

He allegedly sexually assaulted another temporary worker, in her 20s, on Friday night, according to details of the police investigation collected by local media.

The organizers of the Games, who are aware of the arrest, said in a statement sent to ‘.’ that the suspect “has no connections with the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020 nor his contracted companies, but he works for a contractor employed in a portion of the Games operations. “Tokyo 2020 called the incident” extremely regrettable “and noted that, if the facts are finally confirmed,” it would also undermine confidence in the Games. Tokyo 2020 “.

According to the public chain ‘NHK’ and other local media, the detainee worked in a cafeteria on the stadium grounds and met the victim on the same day of the event. The assault would have taken place near the seats of the spectators after seeing a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Games, scheduled for July 23.

The man has denied the accusations and alleged that the woman did not reject his advances, the Japanese state broadcaster noted. Tokyo police are investigating the case.

