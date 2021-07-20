Olympic Games 2021, Women’s football | All against the United States

Retrieve the scepter. That is the only objective and not another of the best team in the world, a United States that is current world champion and that surprisingly signed in the Rio de Janeiro Games its worst participation, falling in the quarterfinals in the penalty shootout against Sweden and saying goodbye without a medal for the first time in its history. In the other five editions he won four golds and one silver (Sydney 2000).

Of course, the bulk of the team is the same as the one that was proclaimed world champion in France two summers ago, with Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan at the helm, the latter 14 months after giving birth. With Vlatko Andonovski as coach in their first major international tournament (she replaced Jill Ellis in 2019), they are the big favorites by numbers (they have not lost a game for more than two years) and by their conglomeration of stars: a Rapinoe and Morgan they add up Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Carli Lloyd or Rose Lavelle.

Precisely one of the covered may be his first rival in the group stage, Sweden led by the Real Madrid player Kosovare Asllani and the former (and new Bayern player) Sofia jakobsson. A team that should not be underestimated since it has been the only one capable of scratching a tie against the North Americans in 2021 (1-1 last April, with Rapinoe avoiding defeat by transforming a penalty in the 87th minute). In addition, the Swedes have the good memory of having eliminated the United States in Rio, in a penalty shoot-out in which Morgan missed the first shot and Press the last. The now athletic Hedvig Lindahl she was the hero also in the semifinals, stopping the pitches of the Brazilian Cristiane and Andressa and securing the silver medal.

Sweden defeated the United States in the quarterfinals of Rio 2016

Among the contenders for the podium will be a Great Britain led by Lucy Bronze, chosen by FIFA as the best footballer of last season; and the current European champion and world runner-up, a Dutch team that has among its ranks the great scorer Miedema or the azulgrana Martens. Nor should we lose sight of the Australia of Sam kerr or the Canada of Christine Sinclair.

Taste of First Iberdrola

Although Spain failed to qualify for the Olympics, there will be many familiar faces from the Women’s First Division. Three of them from the champion of a historic triplet such as FC Barcelona: Lieke martens in the Netherlands, the recently signed Rolfo in Sweden and the promising Giovana Queiroz in Brazil. It is precisely the Canarinha, still with the legends Marta and Formiga as leaders, who can surprise, especially because of their offensive potential: the athletic Ludmila and Geyse, from Madrid CFF, have excelled in the domestic championship due to their explosiveness at the top . Complete the quota the rear of Levante, Jucinara.

Chili, that makes history by playing some Games for the first time (defeated Cameroon in the play-off) is the country that has the most Spanish team players: a total of five, with Camila Sáez and Yanara Aedo (Rayo), Pancha Lara (Villarreal), Javiera Toro (Sevilla) and the Spanish nationalized Nayadet López (she has changed Santa Teresa for Espanyol in this transfer market). The leader will be, as always, the considered best goalkeeper in the world, a Christiane endler who has recently traded PSG for Lyon. The athletic Van dongen (Netherlands) and Lindahl (Sweden) are other of the First Iberdrola figures present at the tournament.

