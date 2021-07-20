Olympic Games 2021: What was missing: Human Rights denounces the mistreatment of Japanese children in sports

Updated 07/20/2021 – 10:23

Representative figures of human rights in Japan and Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounce the lack of commitment of the host country of the Olympic Games to stop serious and widespread practices of mistreatment of children in sports.

The HRW organization presented yesterday the result of several reports that highlight the use of corporal punishment and abuses in Japanese sport that threaten children and requested the Japanese government creation of a Center for Safe Sports to protect child athletes.

“The testimonies we have collected from child and adolescent athletes in 50 sports reveal the use of physical violence in sport through hitting, slapping, using bats and other instruments, insufficient food and water, excessive training and sexual abuse” , detailed HRW’s Minky Worden in presenting the reports.

The testimonies we have compiled account for the use of physical violence in sport through hitting, slapping, the use of bats and other instruments, insufficient food and water, excessive training and sexual abuse. Minky Worden from HRW

In 2020, out of 381 athletes under the age of 24, 46% reported experiences of abuse in sport in Japan and “many of them end up suffering depression and trauma for life,” the organization noted.

Japan, a country that encourages sport in education and has millions of children who practice it in schools and clubs, has a long history of corporal punishment, taibatsu in Japanese.

This Japanese word refers to sports training techniques in the country, ranging from physical violence such as hitting, not drinking water during training or put the body to the limit.

As HRW states in its report on this traditional way of training, “Parents and coaches mistakenly believe that physical abuse in sport is a value, and as a result, children suffer. “

Hard testimonials

Keiko kobayashi knows firsthand the suffering derived from abuse in sport, since his son was disabled when he was 15 years old and practiced judo.

“His judo coach hit him, suffocated him and knocked him unconscious causing a brain hemorrhage“says this Japanese mother, founder of the Judo Accident Victims Association, an organization that works to stop these abuses and demand greater commitment from the Japanese institutions and protection of children.

From 1983 to the present, 121 children have died practicing judo at the hands of their coaches., “An average of 9 children each year makes us wonder why this is happening in Japan,” says Kobayashi.

Her experience has led her to investigate abuse in other countries and she highlights that “even though all of Europe together has more judo practitioners than Japan, in the last five years, they reported no deaths“.

This mother of a child who is a victim of physical violence in sports also denounces the lack of institutional support from the authorities of her country, “who protect the schools but not the children”, and highlights the lack of investigation and impunity of the aggressors.