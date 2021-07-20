Olympic Games 2021: What the Games were missing! A typhoon, heavy rain and 10-foot waves

If there was not enough concern in Japan about the increase in infections in the Olympic family, to this must be added the arrival of the Typhoon ‘Habigis‘, this weekend that could cause strong winds, heavy rains and waves of up to three meters, about extreme conditions that sailors and surfers will face in the first days.

Enhosima, Olympic sailing sub-venue, has enjoyed these days of mild wind and hot conditions, but everything will change as of Saturday. As Riccardo Ravagnan, meteorologist for the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, announces it: “A light aperitif in the days leading up to the Olympic Games does not mean that the main dish contains the tunic to which the athletes of the Spanish team seem to be getting used to” .

The long-predicted weather report shows much more extreme conditions that could arrive in the next few days: “If the conditions throughout this week are of light winds, of between 6 and 10 knots of intensity, of a southern component, and waves of between half and one meter in height, the parts announce surprises: As of Saturday, there will be a radical change that offers a very strong northeast wind, heavy rains and waves of more than two meters“, Ravagnan details in a statement issued by the RFEV.

On Chiba, home to surfing at the Tokyo Olympics, waves of between three and five meters are expected. Precisely one of the biggest criticisms of this area was the quality and size of the waves, but the typhoon will considerably increase the latter.

Surfers had prepared for small waves, and many have likely set up their boards with this foresight.

Extreme heat

But water sports won’t be the only ones to suffer from Japan’s extreme weather. Triathletes have braced themselves for “hell” with temperatures in the water segment of up to 27 degrees and with a humidity of about 70% on the bike or the race.

Y in Sapporo, where the marathon and march events are to be held and that it was chosen because the temperatures are supposed to be lower than in Tokyo, there are temperatures of 35 degrees, a record for that area since they had not been recorded for more than two decades, specifically 21 years.

A heat that can reach 40 degrees of temperature in many areas of the country and that added to the high level of humidity (more than 70%) annually causes thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the archipelago from heat stroke, dehydration and other related problems.