Olympic Games 2021: Tom Daley, after triumphing in Tokyo: “Proud to be gay and Olympic gold”

Updated 07/26/2021 – 18:09

The reputed English jumper Tom daley debut in Beijing 2008, in London 2012 won a bronze, to something he repeated in Ro 2016 and this Monday, in Tokyo, you have won your first gold. English was crowned this Monday in the synchronized 10-meter springboard jump with Matty Lee.

After hanging the medal, at a press conference, the British launched a vindictive message. “I am proud to say that I am a gay man and that I am also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I thought I could never achieve anything precisely because of who I was. Being an Olympic champion now proves that you can achieve anything, “said someone who came out of the closet to openly declare himself bisexual in 2013. His partner is the well-known actor Dustin Lance Black (20 years older than him and winner of an Oscar in 2009 for the screenplay of the biopic of LGBT activist Harvey Milk).

His messages on this line did not remain there. And he has abounded on the subject: “With regard to athletes, there are more openly homosexual athletes in these Games than in previous Games. I came out of the closet in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt alone, the different one, the one who it didn’t fit. I hope that any LGBT youth can see that no matter how lonely you feel right now, you are not alone. You can get anything“.

Activist and influencer

It is not the first time he has sent a vindictive message, in 2018 he wrote a tweet that had a great impact and read: “I feel very lucky to be who I am openly and without worries. I hope that one day all athletes from Commonwealth countries can be free to compete also by being openly the people they are.“.