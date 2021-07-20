Olympic Games 2021: There are already 71 positives for COVID-19 related to the Games

Three days after the Tokyo Olympic Games begin, the trail of positives for Covid-19 does not stop and 71 people are already infected related to the Games. A figure that, day by day, has not stopped growing since the beginning of July despite the strict security measures implemented by the Japanese Government not only for athletes, but for the entire Olympic family.

This Monday the contagion of the Czech beach volleyball player Ondej Perusic became known, who for the moment will miss the opening match on the 24th against Japan, although he could even end up losing the entire competition. Peruj is vaccinated with the complete regimen and is asymptomatic. Is he third athlete from the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19 and the Czech Olympic Committee (COC) has requested the postponement of the meeting.

“I still don’t see it as the end of the world and I definitely don’t take it as tragic, because it was much more important to me personally that we get to qualify for the Olympics and that I show myself that I have it. There is a risk that he will not play or that for our team the tournament will be affected by this situation“Perusic acknowledged.

I still don’t see it as the end of the world and I definitely don’t take it as tragic. Ondej Perusic, beach volleyball player from the Czech Republic

COC Chief of Mission Martin Doktor revealed that the organization was studying “other options that would allow the boys to enter the tournament later, in accordance with the rules “. Previously, an unidentified member of the Czech delegation had tested positive.

Also on Monday it transpired that Kara Eaker, alternate for the United States Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team, He had tested positive, although in his case he is not in the Olympic Village yet. At first it was known that she was a gymnast on the American team and all the alarms went off in case it was Simone Biles, although later it was confirmed that she was not the Olympic champion.

Eaker has been transferred to a hotel where she will be quarantined, as explained by the United States Olympic Committee. Leanne wong, also alternate, is isolated after being considered close contact.

Organizers have confirmed this Tuesday another nine new infections in Japan among people related to the Games from July 1.

Two South African footballers, first positives in the Villa

South African footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi They were the first Tokyo 2020 athletes to test positive for COVID-19 inside the Village. And a video analyst working with the team also tested positive for the virus.

A total of 18 people have been identified as close contacts And, according to current regulations, they must eat in their rooms, train separately from other teammates, take exclusive transportation, and undergo daily COVID-19 tests.

Tamivn there have been positives in athletes from Uganda, Israel and Serbia, but in all these cases they were not in the Villa. And the The Olympic Refugee Team delayed their trip to Tokyo after one of their delegation members also tested positive.