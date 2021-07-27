Olympic Games 2021: The third day of Tokyo 2020 in 2 minutes: the best and worst of the day

Exciting day we have lived in Japan. David valero has achieved the second medal for Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Baza’s has taken the bronze in mountain biking after completing an incredible comeback. In basketball, Spain Scariolo has debuted with a victory against Japan 77-88 with a great Ricky. Others who have won have been the Hispanics 28-27 against Norway. The one who has come out in this sport has been Doncic, who has scored 48 points against Argentina.

In Canoeing Elsegui ran out of a medal in C1 by being eighth in the final while Hugo GonzalezThe new jewel of Spanish swimming was 9. As for the girls, there has been everything. Good and bad news. The basketball players have won 68-73 against South Korea. The women’s water polo team has also won, which continues its journey in Tokyo 2020 without knowing defeat.

Spain beat Canada 14-10, in a match that started tighter than expected, but in hockey we lost 0-3 to Argentina. Mireia Belmonte, meanwhile, was 8 and did not get into the final of the 1,500 free. Tomorrow much more and better here in Japan. Greetings from Tokyo.