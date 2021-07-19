Olympic Games 2021: The Olympic Village, the place where dreams are made

Updated 07/19/2021 – 18:37

“When I was in the dining room of the Villa I looked everywhere freaking out. It seems to me that I’m dreaming and thinking: ‘Now I’m going to wake up and I’m at home’. It’s amazing, I feel like I’m going happy all day, “he confesses with a wide smile. Clara Azurmendi and a voice that gives off a lot of illusion. For the San Sebastian badminton player these are her first Games and yesterday she will never forget it.

“It has been amazing to be able to train in the main competition hall and to be able to walk around the Villa. I’ve been blown away by the gym because it’s huge. Being able to see the elite of world sport concentrated in this bubble is amazing. I watched the Games on TV as a child and these athletes are references for me. And now I’m here, “she adds excitedly.

Tennis player Paula Badosa poses next to the Olympic rings.

That same emotion gives off Adriana Cerezo. The youngest of the Spanish expedition -17 years old- did not believe what she was seeing. “I’m freaking out because you come across people from all sports and passes, there is a macro-dining room with all kinds of food, the gym is huge … It’s amazing, it’s being amazing “, recognized the taekwondo player and one of the names that appear in the medal pools.

Roxana Popa, Laura Bechdeju, Alba Petisco and Marina Gonzlez.

“There are even buses that drive themselves around the Villa! And when we went to train there were a lot of people watching over everything: that we have water, that we have equipment … It’s all freaky. I’m very happy. Yesterday, after the piece of travel I thought I was going to feel tired today and nothing, as if he were in Spain, “says the Madrilea, who got up yesterday at 1:00 p.m. after an exhausting trip that was delayed 6 hours in Barajas and that after 13 hours of flight, they had to spend five processing the entrance to Japan in the airport.

Time up for a game

“The trip was really tiring with the delay and the thousand controls we went through when we got to Tokyo. We landed at 7:00 p.m. and arrived at the Villa at 2:30 a.m.. It was one of the worst parts and we got quite busted, “he confesses Bea prez.

The women’s basketball team, in the Villa’s dining room.

The ‘Redstick’ recognized that she had slept very well, although she did not know if it was because of the comfort of the Villa beds or because of the degree of fatigue. The women’s hockey team took advantage of the morning to take a walk around the village. “The dining room has a wide variety of food and the gaps are separated by screens due to COVID-19“, he explains. Nor has he given them much time to see things because in the afternoon they played a friendly against Great Britain and won 3-0. His thing I know has been to arrive and kiss the saint, as they say. “It is positive because they have already been in Japan for a week.”

The ‘Hispanics’, in samurai mode during their stay in Sasebo, arrive today at the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

“As soon as I woke up and went for a ride with my coach, I started to savor it. Today we have been looking at how to do the daily procedures, how to do the saliva tests every day, take our temperature and so on. This afternoon we have been able to train and it has been a joy, you can tell that it is the most special event there is, “explains the table tennis player. lvaro Robles.

Today the Hispanics, who yesterday dressed like samurais and posted the photo on the networks. The men’s handball team has been in Sasebo these days. And tomorrow it will be the turn of a group of swimmers who since 14 he trains in the pools of a Yamaguchi hotel. Is about Jessica Vall, Lidn Muoz, Africa Zamorano, Hugo Gonzlez and Joan Lluis Pons. “We cannot leave our plant, only to a separate dining room and to the pool. In the morning we go to an open air and in the afternoon to a deck. On the 21st we take the bullet train to Tokyo and we have a car just for ourselves, “explains Pons.

All heading to the Villa of Dreams, where every night they will dream of an Olympic medal.