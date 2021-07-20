Olympic Games 2021: The Olympic Games, a great showcase within an excessively stagnant market

While the Olympic footballers prepare to arrive in the best possible conditions for their debut this Thursday against Egypt on Sapporo, on Europe All the clubs are immersed in their preseason with their sights set on the weekend of August 14 and 15, the date on which the English tournaments will begin, Spain and Germany. The summer friendlies are beginning to be the protagonists in a summer where the transfers of footballers are being requested and in which large operations are going to be conspicuous by their absence.

With a very atypical market and with a good part of the clubs of the Old continent Without too much cash in their boxes, every showcase and any detail is good to be seen and to demonstrate to the buyer that it is worth making an effort for the chosen footballer and that the club that has the rights of the player can give a second chance to their worker to prove your worth.

That certain unknown of not knowing exactly where they will have to go to train on their return to Spain It is held by several members of the Spanish national team. This circumstance is not something that goes unnoticed in the day to day of the national team and even the coach Luis de la Fuente, has taken this into account when drawing up the list of 22 players. “I think there is a psychological aspect that we must value and it is very important to me. It is the fact that for many players Games They are your opportunity to assert yourself in the world and show how great footballers you are worldwide. It is something that has given me a lot of confidence when it comes to betting on everyone because I know that for them it is a unique showcase and a way to vindicate themselves in their club saying here I am, “the Riojan coach pointed out to BRAND.

Thus, within these claims that can be seen in Japan for the next few weeks, there are two very different ones. The first affects players like Rafa Mir or lvaro Fernndez, two players who could not achieve permanence last season with the SD Huesca but that they proved to be First Division footballers more than enough. Both are at a key moment for their future and some good Olympic games they will propel them in their respective objectives. On the other hand, there is the situation of the three madridistas. Asensio, Ceballos and Vallejo They will have the eyes of the white technicians to decide what plans they have in store for them in the coming months.

The Attico looks to Japan

With 16 goals scored during the past campaign with the shirt of the Huesca the truth is Rafa mir It has attracted the attention of many of the great teams of continental football. One of the strongest bet on the Murcian attacker is the Athletic, team that seems to forget about the famous barter between Sal and Griezmann with the Barcelona and already thinking of another attacker to accompany Luis Surez. Thus, a good performance from Mir in these first encounters before Egypt, Australia and Japan could print one more march in the interest of the colchoneros on the player of the Wolverhampton, who could leave the English club for about 15 million euros.

Luis de la Fuente, who is excited about the performance of his pupil in during the concentration in Benidorm is aware of the hunger for Rafa right now and you know your team can benefit.

lvaro will have a harder time showing himself

With the concierge reserved for Unai Simn, everything points to what lvaro It will not be easy to dispute minutes during Olympic games. This will make it difficult for him to show himself in a time when his future is being decided and when the grenade is very aware of him. The Riojan is talking to him Huesca to reach an agreement that benefits all parties and allows them to continue in First division. Undoubtedly, despite the difficulty of having minutes, being part of a team that achieves an Olympic success will open more doors than those already open after completing a good season in the goalkeeper of The Alcoraz, be the starting goal of the U21 team and debut with the Absolute.

Vallejo and Ceballos demand the attention of Ancelotti

With four more years of contract with him Real Madrid and after a year and a half assignment in Granada, Jess Vallejo He is waiting to know his future. He is very clear that his idea is to return to Valdebebas when the Olympic games, but it is the white club that must confirm these intentions. With Varane, Nacho, Militao and Alaba right now as central, the aragons is waiting to know the future of the gaul. In case the French follow the steps of Bouquets and leave the Real Madrid, Vallejo will wear the shirt of Real Madrid the next campaign.

To give your intentions a boost, it would do you good to have a good performance in the Olympic games, but this time he might not have as much presence as in his previous appearances with Spain in summer tournaments. If with the sub 19 and the sub 21 he was always a starter, now he could be in the shadow of Pau Torres and Eric Garca.

In a somewhat more advantageous position is Dani ceballos. The captain of the Olympic team does aim for the starting eleven and for this reason, he will be able to show his football during the Olympic games. This fact means that in the Real Madrid will be able to assess first-hand the level of a footballer that I have come to miss in some moments of the past season when the physical level of Modric Y Kroos it was not the most suitable.

With two more years of contract as a white footballer, the Utrera does not think about more transfers and if past tournaments with the lower categories of the selection served him to sign for the Real Madrid, you can now show that you have a gap in the white template.

Marco Asensio’s Olympic Games

Nobody doubts in him Real Madrid what Marco Asensio will continue in the white discipline during the next season. But after two years complicated by the serious knee injury that he has already overcome, vindicate himself in the Olympic games It could be useful to start The league in the starting eleven.

With the Selection the Mallorcan feels comfortable, Luis de la Fuente has always given him maximum confidence and he feels more confident than ever to lead the Spanish team and be one of the solutions to the offensive problems of the Real Madrid. The Olympic championship can be a new starting point to see the best Asensio.