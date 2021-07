Tennis

Olympic Games 2021, tennis | Deranged Djokovic: this is how he reacted after losing six consecutive games

Novak Djokovic fell in the semifinal to Alexander Zverev and says goodbye to gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The Serbian went into crisis at the beginning of the third set, when he managed to link up to six games in a row without scoring. Her reaction, screaming included, was the picture of her frustration.

00:00:36, 6 minutes ago