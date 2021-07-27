Olympic Games 2021: Spanish schedule for Tuesday, July 27 and the medal options they have

New day in the Olympic games and we do it still with the hangover of David Valero’s bronze medal in Mountain Bike. A new success for the Spanish expedition that already adds two metals along with the silver obtained on the first day of competition by Adriana Cerezo in Taekwondo.

We have also continued to rejoice in the tennis victories of Paula Badosa, Garbie Muguruza, Alejandro Davidovich,Pablo Carreo or Sara sorribes, the second victory of the handball boys versus Norway or the premiere, with victories also, of the selections of women’s basketball Y male.

The Games continue with the frenzy of competitions and medal options for our Spanish athletes. We tell you here everything you should not miss in a new sports day and the medal options that our athletes have.

You can’t miss …

Tennis: new day for the Spanish army that is marking a great game and showing quality. The third individual round with Garbie muguruza, Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes will be some of the highlights of this day as well as women’s doubles matches.

Mountain Bike: final of the women’s event (from 8:00 in the morning) where she competes Roco Garcia and fight for a medal.

Canoeing: many medal options for Maialen Chorraut in the K1 Women. At 7:00 a.m. semifinals and, in case of sneaking into the final, we can see what color the metal is from 8:45 am

Spanish athletes schedule for Tuesday, July 27

* Those disciplines marked with an asterisk depend on the performance in the previous round.

The judo and tennis schedules are only indicative and will depend on the course of the same.

23.30 h. TRIATLN: Women’s Competition | FINAL | Anna Gody leaves and Miriam Casillas finishes in position 21

2.00 h. BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Female | Group Phase | Lili / Elsa lose to Apil / Alix (USA) in two sets: 21-13 and 21-16

3.00 h. BDMINTON: Men’s Singles | Group Phase | Pablo Abin defeats Raul Must (EST) in two sets: 21-7 and 21-11

3.00 h. HOCKEY GRASS: Male | Group Phase | Spain 0-3 India

3.59 h. SWIMMING: Men’s 100m backstroke | FINAL | Hugo Gonzlez finishes sixth

4.00 h. TENNIS: Individual Female | Round of 16 | Sara Sorribes vs Anast Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

4.00 h. TENNIS: Individual Female | Round of 16 | Garbie Muguruza vs Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL)

5.30 h. TENNIS: Individual Female | Round of 16 | Paula Badosa vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

8.30 am TENNIS: Women’s Doubles | Round of 16 | Badosa / Sorribes vs Krejcikova / Siniakova (CZE)

8.30 am TENNIS: Women’s Doubles | Round of 16 | Muguruza / Surez vs Bencic / Golubic (SUI)

4.30 h. WATER POLO: Male | Group Phase | Spain 8-6 Montenegro

4.40 h. JUDO: Female (-63 kg) | 1 Round | Cristina Cabaa defeats Kiyomi Watanabe (PHI) by ippon

Round of 16 Cristina Cabaa loses to Tina Trstenjak (ESL) by ippon

5.00 h. CANDLE: 49er. Female FX | Regatta 1 of 13 | Barcel / Echegoyen finish in second place

5.00 h. CANDLE: Female Radial Laser | Regatta 5 of 11 | Cristina Pujol finishes in 24th place

5.10 h. CANDLE: Male Laser | Regatta 4 of 14 | Joel Rodrguez ends 13

5.55 h. CANDLE: 49er. Female FX | Regatta 2 of 13 | Barcel / Echegoyen finish in tenth place

6.00 h. CANDLE: Finn Male | Regatta 1 of 11 1 Joan Cardona finishes third

6.15 h. CANDLE: Female Radial Laser | Regatta 6 of 11 | Cristina Pujol

6.25 h. CANDLE: Male Laser | Regatta 5 of 11 | Joel rodriguez

6.50 h. CANDLE: 49er. Female FX | Regatta 3 of 13 | Barcel / Echegoyen end up disqualified

7.15 h. CANDLE: Finn Male | Regatta 2 of 11 | Joan Cardona

7.40 h. CANDLE: Male Laser | Regatta 6 of 11 | Joel rodriguez

7.45 h. CANDLE: 49er. Male | Regatta 1 of 13 | Button / Fish

8.40 am CANDLE: 49er. Male | Regatta 2 of 13 | Button / Fish

9.35 h. CANDLE: 49er. Male | Regatta 3 of 13 | Button / Fish

7.00 a.m. SLALOM CANYONING: K1 Female | Semifinal | Maialen Chorraut

* 8.45 h. SLALOM CANYONING: K1 Female | FINAL | Maialen Chorraut

8.00 h. MOUNTAIN BIKE: Women’s Test | FINAL | Roco Garcia

10.00 h. HPICA (DOMA): Team test | FINAL | Jurado, Garca Mena and Ferrer-Salat

* 10.00 h. JUDO: Women (-63 kg) | Repechage and Semis | Cristina Cabaa

* 11.08 h. JUDO: Female (-63 kg) | BRONZE | Cristina Cabaa

* 11.28 h. JUDO: Female (-63 kg) | FINAL | Cristina Cabaa

11.51 h. BOXING: Male (-91 kg) | Eighth of Final | Emmanuel Reyes vs Vassiliy Levit (KAZ)

2.30 p.m. HANDBALL: Female | Group Phase | Spain vs France