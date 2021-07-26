Olympic Games 2021: Spanish schedule for Monday, July 26 and the medal options they have

Updated 07/25/2021 – 21:30

The second day since the opening ceremony is already completed and the Spanish expedition has not been able to get a medal. Mireia Belmonte was about to get second for Spain in the final of the 400 styles with a fourth place only 23 cents behind bronze. Despite this, we have had good news in other modalities. La Rojita has managed to overcome Australia with a goal from Oyarzabal in minute 82 and leaves us with better options to go to the knockout phase. In water polo, David Martn’s men have defeated reigning Olympic champion Serbia, in an exciting clash where the Spanish team decided in the last seconds thanks to good defensive work. In women’s tennis, they have all gone to the next round and it is worth highlighting the victory of Sara Sorribes against the number one in the world, Ashleigh Barty in a match where the Castellón woman knew where to harm the Australian and defeated her 6-4 and 6-3.

But this has only just begun and the day of Monday, July 26, the Spanish team debuts in many modalities of the Olympic Games. Then youand we tell you what you should not miss and the medal options that our Spanish athletes have. Day marked by the debut of the Spanish Men’s and Women’s Basketball Team against Japan and South Korea respectively, Hugo Gonzlez in the semi-final of the 100 backstroke or Ander Elosegi in the semifinals of canoeing in slalom (-80kg). These are the hours for Monday, July 26:

Spanish athletes schedule for Monday, July 26

* Those disciplines marked with an asterisk depend on the performance in the previous round.

Tennis schedules are only indicative and will depend on the course of the same.

23.30 h. TRIATLN: Male individual | FINAL | Javier Gmez Noya, Mario Mola and Fernando Alarza

1.30 h. SKATEBOARDING: Female street | 1 tie | A. Benitez

2.19 h. SKATEBOARDING: Street feminine | 2 knockout *

3.08 h. SKATEBOARDING: Street feminine | 3 eliminatory *

3.58 h. SKATEBOARDING: Street feminine | 4 eliminatory *

3.00 h. BASKETBALL: Female | Group Phase | Spain vs South Korea

14.00 h. BASKETBALL: Male | Group Phase | Spain vs Japan

4.00 h. TENNIS: Women’s Singles | 2 Round | Garbie Muguruza vs Qiang Wang (CHN)

4.00 h.TENNIS: Male individual | 2 Round | Pablo Carreo vs Marin Cilic (CRO)

4.00 h. TENNIS: Male individual | 2 Round | Alejandro Davidovich vs John Millman (AUS)

4.00 h. TENNIS: Women’s Singles | 2 Round | Carla Surez vs Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

4.00 h. TENNIS: Single female | 2 Round | Paula Badosa vs Iga Swiatek (POL)

4.00 h. TENNIS: Single female | 2 Round | Sara Sorribes vs Fiona Ferro (FRA)

4.15 h. TAEKWONDO: Male (-80kg) | Round of 16 | Ral Garca Martnez vs Toni Kanaet (CRO)

7.45 h. TAEKWONDO: Male (-80kg) | Quarter-finals | *

9.15 h. TAEKWONDO: Male (-80kg) | Semifinals | *

4.37 h. SWIMMING: Men’s 100m backstroke | Semifinal | Hugo Gonzalez

12.42 h SWIMMING: Women’s Individual 200m Styles | Series 3 | Africa Zamorano Sanz

13.44 h. SWIMMING: Women’s 1500m freestyle | Series 4 | Jimena Prez White

14.01 h. SWIMMING: Women’s 1500m freestyle | Series 5 | Mireia Belmonte

5.00 h. BDMINTON: Women’s Singles | Group Phase | Clara Azurmendi vs Ajoke Adesokan (NGR)

5.05 h. FENCING: Men’s individual foil | Sixteenth | Carlos Llavador vs Choupenitch (CZE)

7.25 h. FENCING: Men’s individual foil | Round of 16 | *

8.50 a.m. FENCING: Men’s individual foil | Quarter-finals | *

11.50 h. FENCING: Men’s individual foil | Semifinals | *

14.10 h. FENCING: Men’s individual foil | FINAL | *

5.05 h. CANDLE: Male Laser | Regatta 2 of 11 | Joel rodriguez

5.05 h. CANDLE: RS: X Female | Regatta 4 of 13 | Blanca Machn

5.05 h. CANDLE: RS: X Female | Regatta 5 of 13 | Blanca Machn

5.05 h. CANDLE: Male Laser | Regatta 3 of 11 | Joel rodriguez

5.05 h. CANDLE: RS: X Female | Regatta 6 of 13 | Blanca Machn

7.35 h. CANDLE: Female Radial Laser | Regatta 3 of 11 | Cristina Pujol

8.05 h. CANDLE: RS: X Male | Regatta 4 of 13 | Angel Granda

8.05 h. CANDLE: Female Radial Laser | Regatta 4 of 11 | Cristina Pujol

8.05 h. CANDLE: RS: X Male | Regatta 5 of 13 | Angel Granda

9.30 a.m. CANDLE: RS: X Male | Regatta 6 of 13 | Angel Granda

7.00 a.m. CANYONING IN ESLALON: C-1 Male | Semifinal | Ander Elosegi

8.45 h. CANYONING IN ESLALON: C-1 Male | FINAL | *

8.00 h. MOUNTAIN CYCLING: Men’s Cross Country | FINAL | David Valero and Jofre Cullell

9.15 h. HANDBALL: Male | Group Phase | Spain vs Norway

9.30 a.m. TABLE TENNIS: Single female | 3 Round | Mara Xiao vs Tianwei Feng (SGP)

10.48 h. BOXING: Male flyweight (48-52kg) | Sixteenths | Gabriel Escobar vs Ramn Quiroga (ARG)

12.00 h. HOCKEY ON GRASS: Female | Group Phase | Spain vs Argentina

12.50 h. WATER POLO: Female | Group Phase | Spain vs Canada

15.00 h. BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Male | Group Phase | Pablo Herrera Allepuz / Adrin Gavira Collado vs Mol Anders / Christian Sorum (NOR)

23.30 h. TRIATLN: Single female | FINAL | Miriam Casillas and Anna Godoy