Olympic Games 2021: Report of three positives in Covid in the expedition of the South African soccer team

Updated 07/19/2021 – 12:43

There are 72 hours until the ball starts rolling in the men’s soccer competition and there is already a selection that has the future in the air. According to the Japanese news agency NHK, three positives for covid have occurred among the players and the technical corps of the African expedition.

The African team must debut next Thursday from 8:00 p.m. (local time) in Tokyo against Japan, but an important stone has been found along the way.

The reason is that the three positives have had close contact with 21 other people and therefore, all are isolated complying with the pertinent quarantine. The South African team, which was already installed in the Olympic Village, undergo daily PCRs, they will not be able to do group training and they will only be able to participate in competitions if they test negative in a PCR six hours before the sporting event.

Own South African Olympic Committee issued a statement stating that they are studying what happened and that all positives were isolated in Tokyo. Among those affected, the players stand out Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and a video analyst. All of them tested positive in a saliva test that is done daily in the Olympic bubble.

In addition, they state that all members of the team were isolated during the two weeks prior to traveling to Japan and that they were also monitored daily. They were asked to report any symptoms they might suffer and two negative CRPs in the 96 hours prior to taking the flight that transferred them to Tokyo.

The time to positive results suggests that the PCR tests performed on these individuals were performed during the incubation period of the infection, thus they may have been negative in South africa and positive in Japan“said the expedition doctor.

Although the soccer teams do not have an official notification on how to act in the event of a possible outbreak of covid in a team, the truth is that with up to 13 players available, a team can appear in a match.

The option of being able to postpone a match during the Olympic games due to covid positives or non-appearance of several footballers.