Olympic Games 2021: In Tokyo 2020, the rules are the rules

The vaccination schedule completed more than 15 days before traveling to Tokyo, two PCR negative in the 96 hours prior to flight, a negative saliva test upon arrival at the airport and another with the same result in the first 24 hours of stay in the capital of Japan more than 24 hours of confinement in the room seems not to be enough to be able to cross the street.

During the first three days of our stay in Japan We are obliged to give a daily saliva sample so that they can do the pertinent covid test. Obviously, they are the rules and they must be strictly adhered to with the idea that any measure is small and thus we can enjoy some Olympic games free of coronavirus, something that by the way seems complicated after what was seen on Monday.

The problem comes when the organization distributes the anticovid tests. He gives them to the person in charge of each delegation and we have to organize ourselves. In the case of BRAND, the person who writes these lines is in a hotel three minutes walk, according to Google maps, from the rest of his companions. You just have to cross a street, enter the hotel complex of my companions and cross a straight. Obviously, to pass my covid test I have to go there, but being in quarantine things get complicated.

Until teleportation is possible, there is no other way to go to a place other than walking or with a means of transportation. The logic says that in a few days with so many security measures, the safest thing is to walk to a place where there are no crowds, with the mask always covering the nose and mouth and for a three-minute journey. You avoid going into closed places and you have no contact with anyone on the way. All very easy until they tell you that it is not possible. That you can only go by taxi.

Well, as much as one tries to reason, the rules are the rules. It is mandatory that a taxi takes you to your destination and returns you to the same place. After 20 minutes of waiting in the hotel hall, my service finally arrives to make a one-minute trip out and back. This time plus the two minutes it took to give the bottle of saliva to my partner Almudena, they have as a result 11 euros of career.

At least we have already accomplished our first task of the day, now it’s time to cross our fingers to travel tomorrow to Sapporo. Process by process, what would someone say …