Olympic Games 2021, Football | What’s coming: Spain, against Japan in the semifinals

Spain confirmed after beating Côte d’Ivoire (5-2) in extra time its fourth appearance in the semifinals of the football tournament at the Olympic Games, after Antwerp 1920, Barcelona’92 and Sydney 2000, in which in all of them it managed to get into the final and secure, at least, the silver medal.

Their rival in the penultimate match of the Olympic championship (this Tuesday, August 3 at 1:00 p.m. on Eurosport) will be the host Japan, intractable in the group stage, in which they beat Mexico, South Africa and France, and that he ran into a disciplined New Zealand team and his goalkeeper, Michael Woud, who aborted all attempts that came to him.

The madridista Take kubo, the great threat of the Japanese (three goals in the tournament) was one more day very active. He assisted the teammates and was the one who finished the most, although without precision. It bothered, but it did not end up unbalancing the well-armed ‘kiwi’ box. The clash went to penalties, where Japan hit all their shots, while Kosei Tani saved the shot by Liberato Cacace and Clayton Lewis finished high. Yoshida put the final 4-2.

If they beat Japan, Spain will get into the final and secure a medal, fighting for gold for the fourth time in its history. His rival would come out of the other semifinal, played by Brazil and Mexico that same Tuesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m.

