Olympic Games 2021: Day 5 of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, live: the shot opens fire on the day of Niko Shera

Updated 07/28/2021 – 01:54

Good night and / or good morning !! Begins the fifth round of the olympic of the Tokyo 2020 Games loaded with illusion for the Spanish representation. Today is Wednesday, today is July 28 and today is the day of Niko Shera. The Spanish judoka, current double world champion, is the favorite for medals in his category of -90 kg and from 4:00 a.m. we will follow him along with Mara Bernabu in the -70 kg category.

The tatami could hold the fourth medal of the Spanish expedition after the successes of Adriana Cerezo, David valero Y Maialen Chourraut. A button of three medals that, for now, improves our last Olympic participations in a first week that is usually done something uphill before the usual rain of metals of the last days of competition.

On the morning shift (early morning in Spain) the individual olympic pit we are very interested in Fatima Glvez Y Alberto Fernandez aiming high, as well as the rowing and the candle. In tennis, Carreo Y Davidovich they will look for the eighths while Muguruza Y Badosa they play the pass to semis. We also have archery (Ins de Velasco), boxing (Gazi khalidov), women’s field hockey, slalom canoeing (Nuria Villarubla in C1 and David Llorente in K1), and road cycling time trials with Mavi garca Y Ion Izaguirre.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, matchday 5 live