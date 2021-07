Olympic Games

Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo Today, day 7: The best summary of the day

In Tokyo Today we review the best of the seventh day of competition. Novak Djokovic fell surprisingly in the semifinals of the individual tennis table. First day of athletics and several matches in the quarterfinals of women’s football. An exciting day entering the final stretch of the first week of the Olympic Games.

00:02:45, 7 minutes ago