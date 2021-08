Olympic Games

Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo Today, day 6: The best summary of the day

In Tokyo Today we do a review of the best of the sixth day of competition. Dressel was one of the great protagonists and he shone again in the water. Great moments in basketball and table tennis. Exciting day in rowing and tennis, the crosses of the men’s individual for the fight for the medals are already known.

00:02:54, 27 minutes ago