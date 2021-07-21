Olympic Games 2020 | The organization repatriates a Ugandan athlete for not respecting the bubble

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

The Ugandan diplomatic delegation said in a statement that it has been making the necessary preparations to repatriate the athlete as early as today, Wednesday, and that it will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities in the investigation of the case.

“Any matter related to the evasion of the responsibilities that he had to fulfill in Japan and related to his disappearance from the training camp will be properly managed after his return to Uganda,” said the African embassy in his office.

Ssekitoleko left the hotel in Izumisano, the town where the Ugandan Olympic team has its accommodation and training facilities prior to the Games, last Friday, leaving a note in which he expressed his desire to stay in Japan and work in the country to leave behind the hardships in your home nation.

The 20-year-old athlete was found yesterday by the police in Mie prefecture (central Japan), where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed train from Osaka (west), the region where he had settled. the Ugandan team.

Sselitoleko was scheduled to return to Uganda a few days ago without participating in the Tokyo Games, because he did not meet the necessary requirements to compete in the weightlifting event, according to the Ugandan delegation.

The strict regulations developed to hold the Tokyo “bubble” Games in the midst of the pandemic prohibit athletes or other event participants from traveling to any place other than their hotel, their training place or locations previously approved by the organization. .

