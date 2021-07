Football

Olympic Games 2020, football | This was the first goal in Tokyo: White put Great Britain ahead of Chile

Ellen White was in charge of scoring the first goal of these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The British player took advantage of an assist from Lauren Hemp, preceded by a great center from Lucy Bronze, to release the score for the women’s Olympic tournament and put forward to Great Britain against a tough Chile team in the first game of the group stage.

00:00:40, 7 hours ago