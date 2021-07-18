Olympic Games 2020, football | Dani Alves takes his ‘show’ to Tokyo: From star side to flight attendant – Soccer video

Football

Olympic Games 2020, football | Dani Alves takes his ‘show’ to Tokyo: From star side to flight attendant

Dani Alves couldn’t help but bring out his most bizarre side on the flight that took the Brazilian team to Japan. The veteran forward, who will play the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at 38 years old as one of the three players over 24 allowed by FIFA in the Olympic Football Tournament, assumed the role of flight attendant with his usual good humor, happy to his companions

00:00:36, 3 minutes ago