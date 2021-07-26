in Sports Olympic Games 2020, Boxing | Gabriel Escobar qualifies for the second round after a great fight – Boxing video by Explica .co July 26, 2021, 12:45 pm Boxing Olympic Games 2020, Boxing | Gabriel Escobar qualifies for the second round after a great fight The Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar has won the Argentine Ramón Quiroga in his round of 32 tie. The Madrilenian will play the round of 16 next Saturday, July 31, against the Bulgarian Daniel Asenov. 00:01:15, 34 minutes ago See more Previous article Does Christian Nodal reveal surprises to Belinda on her birthday? Next article F1 – Hungarian GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 on TV and online