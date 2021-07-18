Olympic Games 2020, basketball | Liz Cambage resigns to go to Tokyo citing mental health reasons

Liz Cambage has publicly announced her decision not to play the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alleging mental health reasons: “It is no secret that in the past I suffered with my mental health and recently I have been worried about what it would be like to face a ‘bubble’ Olympics. I honestly find it scary. The last month I have been having panic attacks, without sleep or eat, “the Australian player explained in a statement on her official Twitter profile. Cambage, 30-year-old center of the Las Vegas Aces of the American WNBA who has participated three times in the all-star game of the competition and has the scoring record in a game (53 points), has in his record an Olympic bronze achieved in London 2012. He also participated in Rio 2016.

“Relying on daily medication to control my anxiety is not the place I want to be right now. Especially entering competition on the largest sports arena in the world. I know myself, and I know I can’t be the Liz that everyone deserves to see the Opals compete. At least not right now. I need to take care of myself mentally and physically, “said the player on her social networks.

The news of Cambage’s withdrawal also comes as the Opals discussed their future with the show in the wake of an incident during a friendly.

During a closed-door match against Nigeria, Cambage was involved in a tangana with another player, with whom she exchanged harsh words, according to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc. The media also reports that it is possible that he broke the team’s protocols to go out in Las Vegas.

The Opals star, as the Australian women’s basketball team is called, has received support from his federation. “Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic team in two Games. We respect her decision and wish her the best to bring her back in top form,” Australian Olympic Team Mission Chief Ian Chesterman said in a statement.

