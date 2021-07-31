Olympic Games 2020, athletics | The unusual decision that left Spain out in the mixed relay

The quartet formed by Auri Bokesa, Beñat Erta, Laura Bueno Y Samuel Garcia he broke the Spanish record for the specialty, the most innovative in the world of athletics, with a time of 3: 13.29 and after the United States was disqualified, after ours arrived in sixth place, they entered the grand final that It will be played this Saturday at 2.35pm.

The Spanish mixed 4×400 quartet at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

One of the American relievers started the race to receive the baton already outside the substitution zone, which led to his immediate disqualification by article 24.19 of the World Athletics Regulations, however, after the appeal of the North American team the quartet was reinstated, the first decision of the judges being null and void, but what made the decision change?

United States argued that it was the zone judge who indicated the place where the athlete had to stand, so it was not his athlete’s fault. The appeal was admitted and Spain was finally left out of the great Olympic final, in which it would have secured at least one diploma.

